Food from China, Pakistan, India, Mexico, South America and the Philippines will be offered to the community during a free multicultural festival 4 p.m. today (Sept. 14) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills.
Church representative Kirk Schaumann said the church has been holding the event on a small scale for many years but is now expanding to include more groups.
Cultural displays, including music and food samplings, will take place 4 to 6 p.m. with dance and song performances starting at 7 p.m.
Residents who would like to research their family tree with the assistance of volunteers will be able to do so inside the church during the festival.
Information: Kirk Schaumann, 597-9555.
