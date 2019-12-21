Two brothers who allegedly crashed a wedding reception in Chino early Sunday morning have been charged in the beating death of the 30-year-old groom Jose Steven Melgoza of Chino.
Officers were called at 2:20 a.m. on a report of a fight in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, finding a large crowd from a nearby party and two people with minor injuries.
A possible third victim involved in the fight was missing, said Sgt. Dustin Tomicic. “Officers began searching the area and located the victim in the 13200 block of 17th Street in the rear yard of the residence,” the sergeant said.
The man, identified as Mr. Melgoza, was suffering from blunt force trauma to his head, Sgt. Tomicic said.
Officers began life-saving efforts, and Mr. Melgoza was transported to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
Witnesses said the two suspects, who were not known by anyone at the party, crashed it and were asked to leave. Witnesses also said the two men returned later to the reception with baseball bats and a fight broke out.
Officers, armed with a search warrant, went to a home at 1:56 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Chino Avenue where they arrested 28-year-old Rony Castaneda Ramirez and his 19-year-old brother Josue Castaneda Ramirez.
Both suspects are Chino residents, Sgt. Tomicic said.
“Detectives continue to actively investigate this homicide and there is no further information available at this time,” the sergeant said.
A preliminary hearing date for the suspects has been set for Dec. 30.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sgt. Tomicic at 334-3115.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Mr. Melgoza’s funeral costs. On that account, he is described as a “loving son, brother, father, cousin, partner, family member and friend.”
Dozens of messages of condolences from family, friends and strangers were posted to the Facebook page of Mr. Melgoza’s wife, Esther Bustamante Melgoza.
Mr. Melgoza is also survived by a daughter, Lily, 11.
