San Bernardino County residents interested in running for office in the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election have until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 to file candidacy documents.
The filing period opened Nov. 12.
Candidate documents may be obtained from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office, 777 E. Rialto Ave., San Bernardino from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Candidates are encouraged to call the Registrar of Voters at 387-8300 to schedule an appointment.
The Registrar of Voters office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Persons picking up candidacy documents must be registered voters residing in the district and division/area in which they want to run.
Approximately 50 federal, state, county, judicial and local offices are up for election, including the following that affect the Chino Valley:
United States Representatives (Congressional) for districts 35 (Chino) and 39 (Chino Hills), State Senator for 21 (Chino Hills), State Assembly districts 52 (Chino) and 55 (Chino Hills), and Chaffey Community College Governing Board district 5 (Chino and Chino Hills).
Partisan county central committee seats will also be up for election in the March primary.
The top two vote-getters, no matter their party, in the Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly elections will move on to the Nov. 5, 2020 consolidated election for the final vote.
