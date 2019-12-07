The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills Boat Parade will take place 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13.
Festively decorated boats towed by vehicles will travel north on Peyton Drive in the vicinity of Chino Hills Community Park, turn east on Boys Republic Drive, traverse through the campus where boys gather to watch, and exit on Eucalyptus Avenue.
Spectators typically sit on the curbside east of Peyton Drive and along Boys Republic Drive.
Announcers will be located near the Ayala High marquee. Glow sticks and candy will be distributed along the parade route.
Peyton Drive will be blocked between Eucalyptus and Boys Republic Drive for approximately one hour prior to the parade. Parking is available at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive.
An after-party will be held at the church immediately after the parade, where residents can have a close-up look at the decorated boats. There will be photos with Santa, hot beverages and dessert, entertainment and children’s games. Boat parade awards will be presented by the Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills for Best Lights, Best Humor and Originality, Most Patriotic and the Mayor’s Award.
Information: 364-2710.
