Parents and guardians of minors who are caught doing graffiti in the city of Chino will be held financially liable under an ordinance amendment approved July 16 by the city council.
The amendment, to go into effect Oct. 3, clarifies the process of removing graffiti, increases the penalties for multiple violations and adds the possibility of a reward for people who turn in graffiti vandals.
Under the amendment, parents and guardians of a minor creating graffiti will have to pay all costs associated with removing the vandalism and any civil or administrative enforcement, including all abatement costs, attorney’s fees, court costs, removal costs, costs of repair and/or replacement and the law enforcement costs incurred by the city in identifying and apprehending the minor. A lien would be put on any property owned by the parents and guardians to pay the costs.
The civil penalty alone can be up to $1,000 for each violation.
The amendment also allows the city to collect up to three times that amount if there is another graffiti violation by the same person, no matter the age, within a two-year period.
The amendment also allows the city, at its discretion and by resolution, to establish a reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of a person who puts graffiti on public or private property in the city. That resolution may require the convicted offender to reimburse the city for any reward paid and make parents or guardians responsible for the reimbursement if the offender does not pay.
Regarding the removal of graffiti, the amendment states that the person who applied the graffiti is responsible for removing it within 24 hours. If they do not remove it, that will create an additional violation.
The city’s director of public works is also authorized to remove the graffiti from all structures owned or maintained by the city. If the graffiti is on private property that can be seen by the public, the city can remove it with the property owner’s consent. If the city is unable to obtain that consent, the city may begin abatement and recovery proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.