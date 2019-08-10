For six hours Saturday, a smiling and sweating Reggie Thomas ran around the track at the Chino Relay for Life at Ayala Park in Chino in temperatures reaching nearly 100.
By the time he was done, he had covered 32 miles. For his long run, he expects to receive pledges and donations amounting to nearly $1,000 for the Relay, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Mr. Thomas, a 20-year Chino Hills resident who has run 38 marathons, including eight in the prestigious Boston Marathon, said Saturday’s run was probably the most meaningful of his life because it was the first time he had run for a cause.
The executive pastor of Chino Valley Community Church in Chino Hills said he learned of the Relay through church members Scott and Phyllis Snyder, longtime participants in the Chino Relay. Last year, he visited the Relay for the first time to see the luminaria event, a candlelight ceremony to honor cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle with the disease.
This year, he decided to join the Snyders and their Relay team “A New Hope” to raise money.
Mr. Thomas ran throughout the heat of the day, taking short breaks every 10 miles for nutrition and to cool down in A New Hope’s air conditioned booth. He said the best moments of the run were when he engaged with cancer survivors and heard their stories. Throughout the day, he was getting high-fives, handshakes and squirts of cool water from children armed with water guns.
He said members of the church who pledged money for every mile he ran, assumed he would do about 15 miles in the extreme heat forecast for Saturday, so they were surprised Sunday morning when he told them he had more than doubled that.
“It turned out to be far more successful than we envisioned,” Mr. Snyder said of Mr. Thomas’ fundraising efforts through A New Hope.
Mr. Thomas said he began running after he met with a life coach in 2005. One of the life coach’s check boxes was for physical activities. When Mr. Thomas, who described himself as “always active,” learned that only one percent of people have run in a marathon, he decided he would give it a try.
In 2009, he finished the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon and “got hooked.”
In addition to the eight Boston Marathons, he has run three ultra-marathons: one of 32 miles and two of 50 miles each. A regular marathon is just over 26 miles.
Mr. Thomas joined the staff at Chino Valley Community Church in 2015. He is a graduate of Union University, Southwestern Seminary, and received a doctorate in ministry from Fuller Seminary in Leadership. He and his wife Jeannine have been married since 1989 and they have two daughters, Amanda and Emilee.
