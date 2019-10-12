Up to 80 exhibitor booths, live entertainment, free flu shots and safety fingerprinting for children will be offered at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, to be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Admission is free.
First responders will have their safety vehicles on display. There will be giveaways, opportunity raffles, a blood drive and pet adoptions. A fashion show, live music, yoga demonstration, karaoke and other entertainment is planned at The Shoppes’ stage during the family-friendly event.
Information: Chamber, 627-6177.
The Shoppes is located at the southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive and north of the Chino Hills Government Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.