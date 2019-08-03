Ontario Christian High will host a Knights Kickoff Cookout to celebrate its 75th anniversary, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
All proceeds will go towards the school’s new gymnasium and student center.
The event is free to attend. Ontario Christian is located at 931 W. Philadelphia St., just east of Mountain Avenue.
Food and games will take place as will a used uniform sale. Ontario Christian High officials said the cookoff replaces the annual Labor Day pancake breakfast, which was held by the school’s booster club.
Reservations are recommended but not required to attend the cookout.
Information: 984-1756 or ocschools.org.
