Indoor basketball courts
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The indoor basketball courts are finished, and the sign is up for 3 Point Play Zone, a basketball training facility with play area and birthday venue that will soon open in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace in Chino Hills, at Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway. Other businesses that will occupy the former Fresh ‘n Easy building near the basketball facility are an indoor swim school, a tea shop, shake shop, and retail gift and home goods store.

