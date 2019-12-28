The city of Chino Hills recently added two electric vehicles to its fleet as part of a continuing effort to pursue environmentally sound practices and green infrastructure to support businesses, residents and the community, said city spokeswoman Denise Cattern.
Two 2020 Chevrolet Volts were purchased for $75,437 with grant funding through a partnership with the Southern California Air Quality Management District and Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC).
The mission of MSRC is to invest funds to reduce air pollution generated by mobile sources.
MSRC will provide a $20,000 reimbursement for the purchase. The remaining $55,437 will come from the Assembly Bill 2766 Motor Vehicle Subvention Program.
Assembly Bill 2766 was adopted in 1990 to provide revenue to reduce air pollution from motor vehicles and for related planning, monitoring, enforcement and technical studies. Its implementation is funded by a vehicle registration surcharge of $6 per vehicle.
The city of Chino’s new electric vehicles have a 250-mile range and produce no atmospheric pollutants, according to Ms. Cattern.
Chino Hills plans to replace its existing vehicle fleet with clean energy vehicles and has electric vehicle pay stations at the Government Center and the Community Center, as well as a compressed natural gas station at the public works facility.
Information: Public Works Department at 364-2800.
