While crews work on upgrading access ramps on Soquel Canyon Parkway in preparation for a major city of Chino Hills rehabilitation project from Pipeline Avenue to Pomona Rincon Road, Caltrans is gearing up to widen the southbound 71 off-ramp at Soquel Canyon Parkway next week.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said she is thrilled the off-ramp improvement is finally going to begin but warned the community during Tuesday night’s city council meeting that things are going to get ugly.
The work will require a full closure of the southbound Soquel Canyon Parkway exit for three days. Closures are expected to take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Jan. 22 to Friday, Jan. 24.
Alternate routes will be posted, and residents are being asked by Caltrans to reduce speed in the work zone.
“We’re asking residents to be patient,” Mrs. Moran said. “When this is done, it’s going to be awesome.”
Councilman Brian Johsz said he is also pleased because the “backup is getting worse on that off-ramp.”
Blocked sidewalks
Sidewalk corners on both sides of Soquel Canyon Parkway have been blocked for the past couple of weeks while crews upgrade access ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards in preparation for the grinding that will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 21 to Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Periodic lane closures will occur between Pipeline Avenue and Pomona Rincon Road during this time but one lane in each direction will remain open, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern.
Grinding of existing pavement, followed by paving, will start at Pipeline Avenue and continue east section by section, Mrs. Cattern said. The schedule is subject to change depending on weather or unforeseen conditions, she added.
The work is part of a $2.5 million city of Chino Hills street improvement project between Pipeline and Pomona Rincon Road that includes asphalt concrete pavement, removal and overlay, and re-striping to include buffered bike lanes.
Phase 2 from Pomona Rincon Road to Fairfield Ranch Road will occur at a later date.
The capital improvement project was scheduled to occur earlier but was delayed because of the utility connections and frontage improvements during the construction of the housing and retail projects on Pomona Rincon Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway.
The city altered the project limits and divided the project into two phases.
Several residents have commented on social media that Soquel Canyon Parkway is dangerous because of the sidewalk construction that is forcing pedestrians and Chino Hills High students to walk in the traffic lanes.
They pointed out a pedestrian accident that occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 when a woman walking south across Soquel Canyon Parkway in a marked crosswalk was struck by a driver who made a left turn while heading south on Cypress Point.
Lt. Patrick O’Brien of the Chino Hills Police Department said the area was dark and the driver reported he did not see the pedestrian because of condensation on his window.
The lieutenant said the pedestrian was transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center in Pomona for a complaint of pain to her back and hip, but she had no broken bones or head trauma.
He said the area where the collision occurred was under construction with cones and caution tape around the construction zone, but it was not a factor in the accident because the pedestrian was still in the crosswalk when struck.
Chino Hills resident Dorothy Bergman cited ADA accessibility guidelines when she posted that the city should provide temporary pedestrian traffic control while sidewalks are blocked to create a safe corridor through the construction areas.
She also cited a section of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices which states that the needs of pedestrians in a work zone, including those with disabilities, must be addressed in temporary traffic control plans.
