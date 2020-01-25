The Chino Valley Lions Club will host its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Chaffey College Chino Center, 13106 Central Ave. at C Street.
Participants will prepare a speech on “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
The brochure is available online at md4lions.org/stu dent-speakers-contest. Select “awards and contests.”
Cash will be awarded to region, zone and club winners. District, area and final winners will win scholarships ranging from $4,500 to $6,500. The finalist will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Information and registration: Carole McCleary, 632-8356.
