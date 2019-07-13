Admiring the artwork of Linda Garcia-Dahle (left) on June 28 at the Chino Cultural Arts Foundation’s “Art Uncorked” fundraiser is board member Gigi Fix. The annual fundraiser to support arts programs in Chino features artists’ booths, raffle prizes and specialty food, wine and beer served by local restaurateurs. Ms. Fix is employed by Chino Commercial Bank and volunteers on the boards of several non-profit organizations in Chino.
