Two brothers suspected in the beating death of a 30-year-old groom at his wedding reception last month pleaded not guilty and are due back in a West Valley Superior Courtroom Jan. 16 for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Rony Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and his 19-year-old brother, Josue Castaneda Ramirez, both of Chino, entered not guilty pleas Dec. 24 to one count of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.
They are each being held on $1.1 million bail at the Adelanto Detention Center in the high desert.
The groom, 30-year-old Joe Steven Melgoza, of Chino, was found with blunt force trauma to his head after officers were called at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 15 on a report of a fight in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue.
Police found a large crowd at the wedding reception and two people with minor injuries.
Mr. Melgoza was missing but was found a short time later in the backyard of a home in the 13200 block of 17th Street.
Life-saving efforts were administered by officers before Mr. Melgoza was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino. He died a short time later, police said.
The two suspects, who were not known by anyone at the party, crashed it and were asked to leave, police said. They returned with baseball bats and are suspected of injuring two people and Mr. Melgoza.
Armed with a search warrant, Chino police investigators went to a home in the 5800 block of Chino Avenue where they arrested the two brothers without incident.
