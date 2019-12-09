Chino police are continuing to investigate a theft that took place at the Ulta Beauty store at 4041 Grand Ave. in Chino Spectrum shopping center Saturday.
Police did not include any details of the theft, or a time the crime took place in a news release at 6:08 p.m. Monday, but did say the department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is working to identify leads and working with other police agencies on other thefts with similar motives.
A phone call to Chino Police Sgt. Dustin Tomicic was not returned.
"The Chino Police Department offers consultations by trained crime prevention specialists that assists retailers on environmental designed that can deter thefts," Sgt. Tomicic stated in the news release.
An updated story will appear in Saturday's Chino-Chino Hills Champion.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Tomicic at 334-3115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.