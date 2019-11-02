High school seniors who would like to make a difference through the study of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) are invited to apply for Edison International’s $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program.
Each year, Edison International awards $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students who plan to major in designated STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university.
Scholarship applications are being accepted through Dec. 16. To apply and obtain additional eligibility information, visit edison scholars.com.
Eligible students also must be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 grade point average and demonstrate financial need.
Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply.
Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible.
Scholarship recipients will be announced next spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.
Since 2006, Edison International has awarded an estimated $9.9 million in scholarships to 640 students through the Edison Scholars Program.
