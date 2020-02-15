Goddard School
Delays, including the relocation of Edison utility poles, have slowed down the construction of Goddard School approved by the Chino Hills Planning Commission two years ago, but project leaders hope it will open in September. The 10,587-square-foot facility will include a daycare and preschool on the southwest corner of Pomona Rincon Road and Picasso Drive directly across the street (Picasso) from Chino Hills High. Rincon Consultants of Ventura conducted an environmental review including a noise study, biological assessment, cultural resource study, and traffic impact analysis.

