The Chino Valley school district is working with the City of Chino to provide free summer lunches to youth up to age 18 years old at Liberty Park, 11860 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Lunch is noon to 1 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Aug. 2. Registration is not required.
Information: Nutrition Services, 628-1201 ext. 1500 or City of Chino, 334-3260.
