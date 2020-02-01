Citizens, business owners, and pastors in the Chino Valley have joined together to organize the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The community is invited.
The Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee is working with the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce to organize the event.
According to prayer breakfast organizer Sylvia Nash of Chino Hills, the Chamber is receiving the money, providing registration lists and disbursing the excess funds to two designated recipients: Isaiah’s Rock and Food for Life Ministry, both of Chino.
Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett and Chino Hills Mayor Eunice Ulloa will attend with keynote speaker Dr. Kevin Mannoia, chaplain of Azusa Pacific University.
Pastors from more than 50 churches in the area are expected to participate.
Ticket price is $25 and can be purchased through the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Sponsorship opportunities include premium for $5,000, gold for $1,000 and silver for $500.
To register: visit cvmayorsbreakfast.com/register or email cvmayorsbreakfast@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.