Seven electric vehicle charging stations are slated to be installed this spring at city of Chino locations.
The equipment, which will be used to charge the city’s fleet of electric vehicles and for paid use by the public, will be installed in the west parking lot at city hall on the northeast corner of Chino Avenue and Sixth Street; the emergency medical technician parking lot at city hall in the same location; and the Carolyn Owens Community Center to the east of city hall at 13201 Central Ave.
The installation work is expected to begin in March 2020 and be completed by May 2020, said Linda Reich, Chino’s director of community services.
The city council voted Tuesday night to accept a $103,868 grant from South Coast Air Quality Management District for installation of the stations.
The city will add $106,039 for the project, for a total budget of $209,907.
The council on Tuesday approved paying ChargePoint, Inc. of Campbell $48,058 for seven electric vehicle charging stations and equipment.
The Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee recently approved $21 million for cities and counties within the South Coast Air Quality Management District to invest in local clean vehicle, fuel and transportation projects, resulting in grants like the one Chino received.
