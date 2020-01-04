A meet and greet will be held at the Chino Hills Police Department for the Mandarin-speaking community in Chino Hills, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the police station, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Captain John Walker said the police department recognizes the diversity within Chino Hills and the importance of communicating with all members, including the Mandarin-speaking demographic.
According to a profile report issued by the Southern California Association of Governments last May, 33.3 percent of the Chino Hills population is Asian.
“We’ve noticed a reluctance to report criminal behavior and we’re eager to bridge the communication barrier to begin identifying solutions and building a better relationship,” said Capt. Walker.
He said Sgt. Laura Addy and Crime Prevention Specialist Dulce Stone have been working diligently to prepare crime prevention content in Mandarin text.
Serving as translator will be Lena Lim who works for the Chino Valley Fire Department as an arson investigator.
Pastor Andy Wu of Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church on Peyton Drive, said Thursday he was excited to learn about the meeting and regrets he cannot attend because of a schedule conflict.
He said he is willing to serve as a bridge with the Police Department.
“This is a great move to connect to our growing Mandarin-speaking community,” said Pastor Wu.
He said many Mandarin-speaking people respect police as authority figures but fear them.
The traditional Chinese person feels the police will automatically investigate them, even though they have done nothing wrong, said the pastor.
“Many are worried they’re going to say something wrong so they may not tell the truth,” he said.
Many are unwilling to report an emergency or call 9-1-1 because they fear being interrogated.
He said the younger generation is not as reluctant as their older counterparts but it is in their roots and culture to be fearful of the police.
Pastor Wu holds a Chinese service at Loving Savior of the Hills Church which is 30 percent Mandarin-speaking. Loving Savior of the Hills School consists of 150 students from Asian families, he said.
“This is our city and we have to take care of it together,” Pastor Wu said.
Capt. Walker said Neighborhood Watch meetings will be held at the police station beginning in February and will include an evening for the Mandarin-speaking community.
To learn more about the outreach, contact the Chino Hills Police Station at 362-2000 and ask for Specialist Stone or Sgt. Addy.
They can also be contacted at dstone@sbcsd.org or laddy@sbcsd.org.
