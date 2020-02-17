Attempted murder suspect arrested Sunday night after stabbing at Chino house party

Chino police jailed a 20-year-old man Sunday night on suspicion of attempted murder after a person was stabbed multiple times earlier in the day at a house party in the 6800 block of Joy Court.
Joan Gamora, a resident of West Covina, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. in the 12700 block of Dalwood Avenue in Norwalk. He is in custody at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore, according to jail records.
Bail was set at $1 million.
Mr. Gamora is expected to appear in court Wednesday, records show.
Police were called on a report of a stabbing at a house party early Sunday, but the suspect had already fled the area, Chino police said in a news release.
The unidentified victim is listed in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital. The injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.
"Over the course of the day, Chino Police Department personnel developed investigative leads, which led the suspect's identity," the news release stated.
Chino Police's SWAT team made the arrest.
Mr. Gamora, an active parolee, was originally booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga before being transferred to the Devore jail facility.
He is also facing a charge of driving on a suspended license after a previous DUI conviction, jail records show.
Anyone with information can call Detective Reveles at 334-3050.
