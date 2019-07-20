A man allegedly armed with two knives and threatening to kill people died at a Pomona hospital after he was shot by Chino Hills sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night on Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
Jose Javier Gonzalez, 52, of Chino Hills, died at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to Sgt. Scott Thies.
Deputies were called at 7:47 p.m. to the area of Pipeline and Descanso avenues after multiple people reported a man possibly under the influence carrying two knives and walking in and out of traffic lanes.
“He was uncooperative and continued to make threats to kill people, while being in close proximity to a densely populated residential and commercial area,” Sgt. Thies said.
“As deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation, Mr. Gonzalez ignored deputies’ commands to drop his weapon.”
Deputies fired several less-lethal rounds at the man, who refused to drop the knives, the sergeant added.
Seconds later, the armed man reportedly ran towards a deputy and was shot.
He was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to the hospital, Sgt. Thies said.
Northbound lanes of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway, were closed until late Wednesday morning to allow detectives to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
