Chino Hills building official Winston Ward told the city council at a recent meeting that changes to the 2019 California building code are signaling the beginning of the end of gas water heaters.
Mr. Ward said domestic hot water heaters will have to get 35 percent of their energy from solar sources. “The state is really pushing photovoltaic (solar) over natural gas so in new projects, you will see electric hot water heaters instead of gas hot water heaters,” he said.
The California Building Codes are updated every three years, and cities must adopt building standards that are consistent with the state standards, Mr. Ward said.
They will affect new construction only, beginning Jan. 1.
“If we don’t adopt them, the state adopts them for us,” Mr. Ward said at the Nov. 12 meeting when the changes were adopted.
Another significant change is the mandate to install solar panels on all new residential projects that are three stories or less.
The size of the system will be determined by the square footage of the structure and the number of bedrooms.
The California Energy Commission estimates that new single-family homes will use about 7 percent less energy because of energy efficiency measures when compared to those built under the 2016 standards, the building official said.
When the new requirements for rooftop solar electricity generation is factored in, homes will use about 53 percent less energy than those under the 2016 standards, he said.
“This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 700,000 metric tons over three years,” he said. “This is equivalent to taking 115,000 fossil fuel cars off the road.”
Non-residential buildings will use about 30 percent less energy as a result of the required lighting upgrades, Mr. Ward said.
New home impacts
“How much more will this add to the cost on new housing construction?” asked Councilman Brian Johsz, just as Mr. Ward produced the next slide on how much the changes will add to the cost of a new home.
Mr. Ward said the cost of building a new home will increase by about $9,500, but the new requirements will save an estimated $19,000 in energy and maintenance costs over a 30-year loan.
“The California Energy Commission estimates that the standards will add about $40 per month in the average home mortgage payment but save $80 on energy costs, for a net exchange of $40,” he said.
Also new to the code is the requirement that all multi-family projects provide electric vehicle charging stations for 10 percent of provided parking spaces, Mr. Ward said.
Chino Hills resident Lee Guenveur told the council he is concerned about keeping balanced power in Chino Hills.
“Electricity alone can’t take care of all our needs,” he said. “We do need to have the use of clean natural gas as far as a power supply.”
Mr. Guenveur said the new green energy changes will cause a problem with keeping lights, heating and cooking going for residents and businesses.
The Chino City Council amended its building code to conform with the new state changes at its Nov. 19 meeting, also to go into effect Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.