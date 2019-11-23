The Champion’s annual Thanksgiving edition will be published Thursday, Nov. 28.
There will be no Saturday, Nov. 30 paper.
Deadline for religion, business, entertainment, community calendar and people items to the paper will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Religion and entertainment items may be emailed to Marianne Napoles at mnapoles@championnewspapers.com. Business, people and community calendar items should be emailed to news@champi onnewspapers.com.
Deadline for all other news stories is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 to news@championnewspapers.com.
The display advertising deadline is noon Friday, Nov. 22.
Classified liner advertising deadline is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Legal notice advertising deadline is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Champion office will not be open the weekend before Thanksgiving, but news staff will be available. To report a news tip that weekend, call: Brenda Dunkle, (editor and Chino beat, ext. 131); Josh Thompson (police, fire, sports, ext. 129); Marianne Napoles (Chino Hills beat, ext. 125); and Dawn Marks (education, ext. 128).
