Volunteers, police and city employees in the Chino Valley canvassed the streets from 6 to 10 a.m. Jan. 23 to count, survey and assist the homeless population as part of San Bernardino County’s “point-in-time count.”
The trained teams visited several locations on public and private property where persons experiencing homelessness were known or expected to be located.
They asked specific survey questions such as age, health, where they sleep, and where did they first become homeless. They also provided hygiene kits, food items and information on who to contact for services.
Chino Hills
In Chino Hills, two persons were recorded in the count.
Direct contact was made with one person who participated in the survey, said spokesperson Denise Cattern.
A second individual was observed sleeping in his vehicle, she said.
In compliance with direction and training provided by the county, staff did not awaken the individual but still included him in the count.
Another individual was presumed to be sleeping in a vehicle, but no contact was made, she said, and the person was not included in the count.
The individuals were observed on private property in the vicinity of the Circle K gas station at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway at Pipeline Avenue, she said.
The Chino Hills team consisted of five from the Chino Hills Police Department and two city employees, one from code enforcement and the other from community services.
In last year’s count, also conducted in January, 23 homeless people were counted in Chino and four in Chino Hills, with one person declining to answer the survey.
Chino
In Chino, 33 homeless people were found on Jan. 23, said Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro. She said the number is considered unofficial until the county makes the determination after reviewing each document.
The Chino deployment team consisted of four police officers, eight city staff members and eight volunteers, she said.
The “point-in-time” count of persons experiencing homelessness is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to promote community commitment to end homelessness through the coordination of nonprofit, state and local government resources.
The collected data is used by the federal government to track the number, demographics and needs of the homeless and to determine funding allocations.
The County of San Bernardino’s Homeless Partnership coordinated the effort in conjunction with the San Bernardino Office of Homeless Services.
Information: 386-8297.
