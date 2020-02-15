Three days after a 44-year-old man was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash Feb. 7 at El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Chino Police said.
Sandeep Vashisht, of Chino, was booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of driving under the influence.
He was released at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday after posting bail, jail records show.
Chino Police officers and Chino Valley Fire District firefighters were called at 6:08 Feb. 7 on a report of a multi-car crash, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“Officers learned the suspect had attempted to flee the scene by driving through a construction zone,” Sgt. Franklin said. “(The suspect) collided with a commercial cement truck in the construction zone.”
Mr. Vashisht was hospitalized with injuries from the collision.
“Other parties involved in the collision were not injured, but had complaints of pain,” Sgt. Franklin said.
After he was admitted into an undisclosed hospital, Mr. Vashisht later left against medical advice, the sergeant said.
Officers arrested Mr. Vashisht at 9:45 p.m. Monday at a home in the 8100 block of Garden Park Street in the Preserve area of south Chino.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
