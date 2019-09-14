A vehicle escape tool with a window breaker on one end and a seat belt cutter on the other end will be distributed while supplies last at the end of an emergency preparedness workshop to be held 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Residents may attend at 6:30 p.m. to visit the various booths that will offer information and giveaways.
Chino Valley Fire District personnel will provide a CPR demonstration and talk about the Star Fire in July that destroyed the Forrest family home on Miramonte Court in northern Chino Hills. Chino Hills Police will discuss active shooter strategies and Southern California Edison will review the public safety power shutoff program where electricity will be shut off during extreme weather conditions.
Emergency services analyst Chris Eddy will cover earthquake preparedness and disaster communications.
The following agencies will have information tables: American Red Cross, West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control, Simpler Life Emergency Provisions, Team Rubicon, Community Organizations Active in Disasters, the City of Chino Hills Hills, Chino Hills Police Department, Chino Valley Fire District, and the Chino Hills Auxiliary Radio Team.
Information: 364-2713 or visit chinohills.org/emergen cypreparedness.
