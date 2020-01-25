“Dorothy” entertains children at the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library Tuesday night during an “Oz Event” where children made tin hats, balloon creations, and were given inflatable axes as incentives for reading. Dorothy is shown reading a Wizard of Oz book with an illustration of Toto, her pet dog.
