Tentative tract maps for more than 1,200 residential dwellings proposed for the Preserve area of south Chino were approved or amended Aug. 5 by the Chino Planning Commission.
Density concerns
Two commissioners voted against the projects, citing their concerns about the density, which in one project averaged 11.19 units per acre. That is more than the 10 units per acre specified in the city’s Preserve Specific Plan.
Commission vice chairman Brandon Blanchard said he voted against the projects because he was concerned about going over the average allowed density. He said more homes mean more traffic.
Commissioner Kevin Cisneroz said he is concerned about the projects’ impacts on infrastructure and on the Preserve’s lone school Cal Aero Preserve Academy, a kindergarten through eighth grade campus that is now on a year-round schedule to accommodate overcrowding.
“I’m excited about building in the Preserve, but I want to make sure it’s done right,” Mr. Cisneroz said.
The two projects were approved by Commission chairman Steve Lewis and commissioners Walt Pocock, Jody Moore and Jimmy Alexandris. Commissioner Robert Nastase was absent.
In one of the approved projects, Chino Development Corporation asked to amend a portion of the previously approved Van Vliet master plan that includes the subdivision of 44.13 acres of land and an associated 1.5-acre lot for the development of up to 494 residential units in land zoned for medium density residential.
Chino Development Corporation is Lewis Group of Companies, a major developer of the Preserve.
The master site plan for the Van Vliet property was approved in 2005 for 141 single-family units and 329 multi-family units for a total of 470 residential units on the former dairy property.
Shifting properties
The amendment adds 24 more dwellings for a total of 494. City staff members said Lewis plans to shift units to the Van Vliet property from a future project within its holdings in the Preserve, technically allowing them to stay at the average 10 dwelling units per acre as prescribed by the Preserve Specific Plan.
City staff said they will keep track of the Lewis units in each land use category to make sure the average units in those categories are being met and that the overall units do not exceed the 8,104 maximum units allowed in the Preserve for Lewis projects.
Staff members said they have a chart on which they can track the specific developments as they are approved.
Also approved in a 3-2 vote, with Mr. Blanchard and Mr. Cisneroz dissenting, are 787 residential units in seven developments, also requested by Lewis.
The developments, which range from five to eight dwelling units per acre, are proposed for a pan-shaped site located east of East Preserve Loop, south of Market Street, west of Hellman Avenue and north of Legacy Park Street. The site includes more than 110 acres.
Among the residential units are 116 townhomes that are clustered in fours and 124 townhomes that surround centralized areas for parking, known as auto courts.
‘Backbone roads’
Mr. Blanchard questioned what city staff meant in their report on the project when they said that “backbone roads” near the project have been “substantially constructed.” City planners said the roadways in the area, including Pine Avenue do not have so much traffic yet that they need improvements that are planned for the future.
Pine Avenue will be required to have three lanes in each direction once the Preserve is built out, the city staff report said.
At the suggestion of Mr. Blanchard, city staff said they would check traffic in the area on weekends to see if some adjustment is needed in making major road improvements sooner.
The project will require construction of interior roads to provide access to residential units.
