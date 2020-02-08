The Ayala High School Choir will remember a beloved voice teacher and support her surviving family members at the choir’s annual benefit concert to be held 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) in the Ayala High multipurpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Kristin Erbst, wife of Ayala High history teacher Bob Erbst, recently lost her battle with cancer.
Mrs. Erbst was a voice teacher and a mezzo soprano who performed a fundraiser called “Celebrating L’amour” in 2016 for the Chino Hills High performing arts conservatory.
She was also the first opera singer to perform for the arts committee of the Chino Hills Community Foundation in November 2014.
Each year, student choir leaders select a beneficiary that connects with them personally. That beneficiary is given half of the funds raised by the concert, said Ayala High choir board liaison Dona Rice.
“The choir hopes to provide the Erbst family with an opportunity to celebrate music and community in a way that is deeply meaningful to them,” Mrs. Rice said.
General admission tickets will be sold at the door costing $10 for students and $7 for seniors.
The event will be held in the multipurpose room located on the north end of the campus.
The school parking lot closest to the venue is located on the north side of the campus, near St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
