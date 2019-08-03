Waste Management, which handles waste disposal for the city of Chino, is advising customers to practice proper disposal of barbecue coals and hazardous household materials in an effort to prevent heat-related cart and collection truck fires.
Coals can start a fire inside trash containers or, once emptied, into the back of a trash truck, Waste Management officials said.
They offer this advice on disposing of coals properly:
Always allow for coals/ashes to cool for at least 48 hours in the grill/pit, 72 hours for extra precaution before placing them in the trash.
Do not place coals/ashes in recycling or green waste containers.
“Pool chemicals as well as other common household hazardous wastes such as batteries, oil, aerosol cans and household cleaners can also spark fires in carts, while in transport or inside recycling facilities,” said Steevie Bereiter, area safety manager for Waste Management. “These materials require special handling and should never be disposed of in trash, recycling or green waste containers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.