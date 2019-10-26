Video surveillance shows Chino Valley Fire District battalion chief Jeremy Ault drove through a red light on Oct. 11 in Chino and was hit by a Ford Explorer occupied by a husband and wife, according to the Chino Police Department.
Chino Valley Fire District officials will conduct an internal investigation into the incident, Chief Tim Shackelford said. It will be mostly based on the findings of the Chino Police Department’s investigation.
Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said investigators found video of the 9:01 p.m. crash from a nearby business that showed Battalion Chief Ault’s fire district vehicle traveling eastbound on Schaefer Avenue, approaching the intersection of Pipeline Avenue.
His vehicle entered the intersection on a solid red light and was struck on its driver’s side door by a Ford Explorer, Sgt. Franklin said.
Complaints of pain
Chino police and Chino Valley Fire paramedics were called to the accident scene and treated Battalion Chief Ault, but he declined additional medical attention, Sgt. Franklin said.
Both people in the Explorer, Floyd and Tammy Monoszlay of Chino Hills, were taken to Kaiser Hospital in Ontario for complaints of pain, the sergeant said.
Battalion Chief Ault told investigators he believed he had a green light but looked away for a second before driving through the red light, Sgt. Franklin said.
The couple, who were interviewed by Chino police at the hospital, said they were traveling southbound on Pipeline and entered the intersection on a green light.
Mr. Monoszlay, who was driving the Explorer, said he saw Battalion Chief Ault enter the intersection and swerved to try to avoid the collision, but struck him, Sgt. Franklin said.
No cell phone use
The cell phones of both drivers were examined by Chino police and were not found to be in use at the time of the accident.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, Sgt. Franklin said.
Chief Shackelford said Battalion Chief Ault was returning to Station 61 at Schaefer Avenue and Fourth Street after a training session in Chino Hills when the crash took place.
“I am not at liberty to discuss any details,” Chief Shackelford said. “We have a policy that prohibits me from releasing any information or reports related to it other than what is required by law.”
The truck damaged in the collision was the fire district’s reserve battalion chief vehicle.
New truck on order
Chino Valley Fire District board of directors unanimously approved up to $70,000 Monday afternoon during a special meeting to purchase a new battalion chief truck.
The new truck, a 2019 Ford F-150 Supercrew XLT, will be purchased from Villa Ford in Orange for $45,093, according to a Chino Valley Fire District report.
An additional $24,906 will be spent to outfit the truck with the necessary equipment, which includes the lights and siren, emergency radio equipment, rear shell and installation costs.
“This request will be offset by any monies received from the insurance claim,” according to a fire district report stated.
“Staff has filed a claim with our insurer, and we are awaiting an estimate from the adjuster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.