The city of Chino will host its first Veterans Day ceremony in recent history at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the Liberty Courtyard at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
The event will honor all past and present military veterans.
“The celebration of our veterans will include a flag ceremony and special guest speakers,” said city spokeswoman Judy Miller. “There will also be a presentation of the military branch flags, presented by Chino families who currently have family members serving in the military.”
The Old Schoolhouse Museum, located at the southeast corner of B and 11th streets (next to the Chino Community Building), will be open noon to 2 p.m., following the ceremony.
A display and a PowerPoint about Chino veterans will be offered at the museum.
Information: Chino Community Services Department, 334-3258.
The City of Chino Hills held its Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 8 at the Community Center on Peyton Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.