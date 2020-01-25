Residents who are in the low and moderate-income category are eligible to receive free tax preparation services by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, Feb. 14 to April 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. No appointments are necessary.
Participants should bring a photo identification, Social Security card, W2 forms and 2019 tax paperwork, and a personal check for routing and bank numbers for direct deposit of the tax refund.
Information: (605) 549-5168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.