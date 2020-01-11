The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority will discuss a residential rental agreement with Cherie Wood who has lived on the Tres Hermanos Ranch for 19 years when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the City of Industry council chambers, 15651 E. Stafford St.
According to a staff report, Ms. Wood’s observation, watchfulness and regular drives through the property are beneficial for maintaining the 2,500-acre ranch.
“Her substantial knowledge of the history, natural setting and operations is an asset for the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority,” according to the report from executive director Troy Helling, city manager for City of Industry.
The rental agreement will be on a month-to-month basis at the rate of $675 per month.
Ms. Wood is responsible for her utility costs. She is allowed to keep up to 10 stock animals (cows and horses) on the premises.
The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority consists of councilpersons and officials from the cities of Chino Hills, Industry and Diamond Bar who meet monthly to discuss the governance of the land.
The City of Industry agreed to transfer ownership of the ranch to the Authority in February 2019.
The undeveloped cattle ranch is bound by a deed restriction limiting the use for “open space, public use or preservation.”
Approximately 1,750 acres are in Chino Hills, and 695 acres are in Diamond Bar.
The largest expenditures as of the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year to date were $32,274 for legal services, $29,192 for weed abatement and $19,131 for security services, according to financial statements contained in the Jan. 15 agenda. Other expenses were $9,750 for pest control and $7,330 for utilities.
The ending fund balance from the contribution of the three cities was $119,109 including $2,193.65 in outstanding checks not included in the balance, according to the statements.
