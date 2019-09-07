“Frappuccino Friday”

“Frappuccino Friday”

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Inspired by an idea on Pinterest, Chaparral Elementary School fourth grade teachers Susie Hofmann and Michaela Estrada developed a lesson plan dubbed “Frappuccino Friday” on Aug. 30 where students wrote acrostic poems about the geographic regions of the country and took a “coffee break” at an outside “Starbooks Café” with chocolate milk and orange juice. Shown (from left) are Andres DeLuna, Gavin Lara, Mrs. Estrada, Mrs. Hofmann, Carlos Alvarado, Samuel Sholzmeister, Olivia Vasquez, Jocelyn Bazurto, Olive Solorio, and Anais Dominguez.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.