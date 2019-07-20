A Hindu temple proposed for an unincorporated area west of Chino is drawing the ire of residents who live there because they fear it will disrupt their rural way of life.
The two-story 22,650 square foot temple and a two-story 3,000 square foot caretakers’ unit is in the “very preliminary” stages of planning for a 5-acre site at 12594 Roswell Ave., said county spokesman David Wert. It is within the city of Chino’s sphere of influence, he said.
Applicant for the project is the Sri Jayaran Foundation, Inc., headquartered in Eastvale, described as a charitable Hindu organization.
The triangular property is just south of the 60 Freeway and Walnut Avenue, west of Roswell Avenue, according to a site plan attached to a conditional use permit submittal form. The property is located among half-acre and acre horse properties.
Mr. Wert said the applicant indicated that at some point the Foundation may want to place homes near the temple. He said the county would require them to show the exact location so potential traffic impacts could be determined. He also said the applicant would need to file a tentative parcel map to move forward with any homes. Residents living in the area said they had been told that four residences have been planned in conjunction with the temple. Those are not included in the site plan.
Three classrooms are also earmarked for the temple, according to the site plan. Mr. Wert said the rooms would be used for religious studies and not a school, as some residents had speculated.
While the plan calls for 147 parking stalls, residents in the area said they were told recently by a county official that approximately 170 parking spaces will be required.
Mr. Wert said the county sent a form in February to residents living within 300 feet of the project, asking for their opinion about the proposed temple. He said the county received five letters in opposition.
The proposal was also described in a legal notice this spring in a daily newspaper that is published outside the area.
Harriet Cappuccio, whose Harvest Court property abuts the project site, said she never received one of those letters and never saw the legal notice because it was in a paper she does not receive. She did get a visit about four months ago from the people wanting to develop the site, she said.
Mrs. Cappuccio, who has lived in the area 23 years, said she is concerned about the traffic the project could generate, particularly on Roswell Avenue. She said that street is already busy because people use it to take their children to nearby Briggs Fundamental School in Chino. She said the temple’s applicants told her the facility would be used four hours every morning and four hours every evening.
Mrs. Cappuccio said the project is not a good fit for the neighborhood because it is comprised of large horse properties. “We don’t want multiple housing or condos either,” she said. The homeowner said a couple next to her recently moved in and renovated their home. “After all their work, the temple will be right in their line of vision from their backyard,” Mrs. Cappuccio said.
She is also concerned about drainage problems that might be caused by the temple.
Ruth Torok, who has lived in the area for 15 years on a horse property, said she too is concerned about the traffic, as well as how the temple will block residents’ view of the mountains, and the parking lot lights that could shine into the windows of nearby homes.
But her number one reason for opposing the project is her older horses, who she said will be spooked by the construction noise and potential traffic. “We have horses that will be just terrified,” she said. “On the 4th of July, we had to move our six horses to Norco because of the fireworks.” Mrs. Torok said the area is very rural and people ride their horses on nearby streets.
The homeowner said she wanted to make it clear that she is not opposed to the temple for religious reasons. “I attend Calvary Chapel and if they wanted to put a Calvary Chapel there, I’d be opposing it,” she said.
Mrs. Torok and Mrs. Cappuccio were among more than a dozen homeowners who had an impromptu meeting with county senior planner Steven Valdez on July 12 when he and a representative for the applicant came to speak to specific residents. The women said all of the homeowners present expressed opposition to the plan.
Jerry Rowe, a member of the Protect Chino group that opposes high density housing and a member of the city of Chino’s committee to review possible annexation of the area north of Chino, learned of the meeting and attended to find out more about the proposed temple. He also expressed concerns about potential negative impacts to the rural neighborhood.
County spokesman Mr. Wert said there is no timeline for the project and no determination has been made on whether it needs an environmental impact review. He said next steps would be a review by county planners, who would then make a recommendation for approval or not to the county planning commission.
Representatives from the Sri Jayaran Foundation did not return the Champion’s call for response by the newspaper’s press time.
