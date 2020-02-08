The Chino United Methodist Church will hold a large clothes giveaway 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in the social hall behind the church at 5201 Riverside Drive at Sixth Street.
The giveaway, previously scheduled Thanksgiving Day in conjunction with the annual dinner, was cancelled because of rain.
Volunteers are needed to set up for the event at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Volunteers are also needed the day of the event prior to and after the giveaway.
Information: 628-1107.
