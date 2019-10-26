The Ayala Band and Color Guard will hold a fundraiser with an In-N-Out food trailer at the high school, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Tickets must be purchased in advance from the high school stadium box office, 8 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 and will also be sold outside the band room 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 and on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Tickets cost $5 for a hamburger or cheeseburger, chips and a drink.
