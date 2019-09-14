The B-29 Superfortress Doc, a World War II and Korean War era bomber that was restored after sitting in the Mojave Desert for years, will visit Chino Airport Sept. 24 to 26 as one of its four stops on the west coast this fall.
The plane, which is based in Wichita, Kansas, is one of only two currently flying.
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress is a four-engine propeller-drive heavy bomber designed by Boeing and flown primarily by the United States during World War II and the Korean War, according to Wikipedia. The Superfortress was designed for high-altitude strategic bombing, but also excelled in low-altitude night incendiary bombing. B-29s also dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki which led to the end of World War II.
“It’s been nearly 20 years since Doc was in California and this west coast tour features stops in the area near where B-29 Doc was rescued from the Mojave Desert at China Lake Naval Station two decades ago,” said Josh Wells, B-29 Doc general manager and executive director.
Flying Tigers Aviation and Planes of Fame Air Museum at the airport will host the B-29 Doc Flight Experience. Gates will open Tuesday, Sept. 24 for static ground and flight deck tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grounds and flight deck tours will also be available Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., following morning ride flights.
The flight schedule is 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26.
Each B-29 Doc Flight Experience will last approximately 90 minutes and include a 30-minute ride. Prior to takeoff, passengers will experience a crew briefing and learn more about the history of the B-29 and role it played in U.S. history. Passengers will also get to hear and see the sights and sounds of engine starts and run-ups prior to takeoff.
Admission for the static display and flight deck tours is $10 per person and tickets may be purchased at the event.
The flight experience costs $600 for the gunner’s position on the plane, $1,200 for the cockpit/pilot observer, $1,200 for the cockpit/navigator, and $1,500 for the bombardier position. There are additional handling fees. To purchase ride tickets, visit www.b29doc.com/rides.
Visitors can enter the event at the Flying Tigers main entrance, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino.
Other locations on the west coast tour include Clay Lacy Aviation, 7435 Valjean Ave., Van Nuys, Sept. 20 to 22; MCAS Miramar Air Show, off the MCAS Miramar exit from Interstate 15, Sept. 27 to 29; California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport, 10425 Norden Ave., Mather (in the Sacramento area), Oct. 5 to 6.
