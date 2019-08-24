Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 392 Monday that will modernize the standards for the use of deadly force by police officers in California, but Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons and Chino Hills Sheriff’s Captain John Walker said the new rules are already in use within their departments.
“Ultimately, AB 392 mirrors the use of force standards currently practiced by many of California’s largest law enforcement agencies, including the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department,” Capt. Walker said.
Chief Simmons said the passage of the assembly bill “will not have a significant impact on the Chino Police Department.”
“For years, the Chino Police Department has invested heavily in advanced officer training,” he said. “Our officers routinely receive training on use-of-force, de-escalation, mental health and implicit bias. The final version of this bill represents the best practices of modern policing and is supported by every major law enforcement agency in the state.”
Assembly member Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) authored Assembly Bill 392 to update the existing deadly force standards, stating that deadly force may only be used when necessary, rather than justified.
The bill also requires officers to use different techniques to deal with threats instead of only using deadly force to stop a suspect, when it is safe to do so.
“This is a time for hearing, progress and looking forward,” Gov. Newsom said. “The bill goes to the heart of some of our most sacred principals, in which force should be exercised judiciously, with respect to human life and dignity.”
Assembly member Weber said the bill was written in the spirit of families who have lost loved ones in a police shooting.
“Our hope all along has been to save lives and to finally establish trust between law enforcement and communities of color,” Ms. Weber said.
Capt. Walker said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s legislative liaison and union has closely monitored the progression of the assembly bill during its cycle, saying the initial wording of the bill would have been detrimental to law enforcement because there was ambiguity surrounding the word “necessary.”
He added the Sheriff’s Employee Benefit Association and the union worked with other law enforcement unions to change the language in the bill.
“The version that was signed and passed defines the work necessary as reasonable officer standard, which is outlined by United States Supreme Court case law,” Capt. Walker said. “The sheriff’s department and its members have and will always strive to provide the finest, most professional and comprehensive law enforcement services possible to the communities in which we serve proudly.”
Captain Simmons said, “I believe it is important for everyone to remember that the men and women who serve this great state as police officers are your children, siblings, spouses and neighbors. We care about the people in our communities and the last thing we want to do is use force when it is not necessary.”
Provisions in Assembly Bill 392 ensure all officers in California are trained to a high-legal standard regarding use-of-force. Policies in California regarding use of force have mostly been unchanged since 1874, Ms. Weber said.
