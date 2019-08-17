The 11-home Carbon Canyon project proposed next to the Carriage Hills development on the north side of Pinnacle Road was appealed by the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday.
Councilman Peter Rogers requested the appeal because he said the developer did not fulfill his end of a development agreement in a timely manner.
“A deadline is a deadline,” Mr. Rogers said. “I would like to have this property brought back to the city council for further discussion.”
Councilman Art Bennett agreed, and the rest of the council concurred.
For an appeal to be filed, two councilmembers must pull the item and the council must vote yes.
Councilman Ray Marquez recused himself from the decision because he lives within 500 feet of the property.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission on Aug. 6 granted a two-year extension to Pasadena developer Everbright International, LLC, which had asked for a three-year extension.
The commission had already granted the developer a three-year extension in 2016 and was concerned that the project was not moving.
Pinnacle Road resident Brad Goldman brought forth the same concerns to the city council as he did with the planning commission.
Mr. Goldman said it has been eight years since the project was approved by the council and several issues must be addressed including the proposed entrance to the cul-de-sac from Pinnacle Road that he believes will create a “death trap.”
Councilman Bennett said some projects in Chino Hills are granted extension after extension and never seem to get built. He said he was also concerned with the safety issue.
