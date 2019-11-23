The Master Gardeners Program of the University of California Cooperative Extension team in San Bernardino will offer four free workshops 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Prado Park in the building located at the campground area, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino.
Growing fruit trees and how to protect them from citrus greening disease will be held 9 a.m. to noon, how to preserve the harvest you grow will take place 10:30 a.m. to noon, emerging pests 1 to 2 p.m., and sustainable landscaping from 2 to 3 p.m.
The workshops will include handouts, snacks, and seasonal vegetable seeds.
Information: (909) 800-0270 or RSVP to rjrowe@ucanr.edu.
