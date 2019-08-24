A bill authored by State Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) that will require insurers to provide timely disclosures and information to mobilehome and condominium residents regarding their residential property insurance policies and their rights regarding those policies was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom last month.
Senate Bill 508 will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
“Following the recent devastating wildfires here in California, it became clear that many residents did not have the insurance information they needed or knew where to go precisely when they needed help the most,” Senator Leyva said. “SB 508 will equip mobilehome and condo residents with this critical information before the insurer issues or renews these insurance policies.”
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, who sponsored SB 508, said “Seeing the mobilehome communities in Paradise destroyed by the Camp Fire, I knew we had to do more to inform residents about their insurance coverage. SB 508 will put residents of mobilehomes, condominiums and rental housing on equal footing with homeowners when it comes to knowing about their rights under California law.”
SB 508 received support from AARP California and the Golden State Manufactured-Home Owners League.
