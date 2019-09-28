.
Chino Valley Fire District photo

Chino Valley Fire District firefighter-paramedic Charles Addie instructs Chino Hills High seniors on how to perform hands-only CPR during a Sept. 18 event designed to give students knowledge to help save a life. More than 680 students took part in the event, which was sponsored by Chino Valley Fire District and American Medical Response. 

