Twenty-six of 32 schools in the Chino Valley school district received gold, silver and bronze medals from the State of California at an event held last week for schools that have effective Positive Behavior Intervention Systems (PBIS).
PBIS is a systematic approach to teaching behavior that uses evidenced-based practices to increase positive academic and behavioral outcomes, according to a Nov. 17 district report.
The report states that PBIS gives students and teachers a shared understanding of expected behavior.
The state acknowledges schools for implementing the program in different tiered levels starting with bronze up to the highest level of gold.
Superintendent Norm Enfield said, “Efforts across our district to implement alternative behavior intervention systems demonstrates our acknowledgement of the whole child, and that our nurturing the social and emotional growth of our youth is a very worthy investment in our future.”
Gold recognition was awarded to Liberty Elementary in Ontario; Walnut Avenue Elementary and Lyle S. Briggs Fundamental School in Chino.
Silver recognition was awarded to Anna Borba Fundamental School, Doris Dickson Elementary, E.J. Marshall Elementary, Howard Cattle Elementary, Edwin Rhodes Elementary, Newman Elementary, Ramona Junior High and Magnolia Junior High, all of Chino; Butterfield Elementary, Country Springs Elementary, Eagle Canyon Elementary, Gerald F. Litel Elementary, Hidden Trails Elementary, Michael G. Wickman Elementary, Oak Ridge Elementary, Rolling Ridge Elementary, Robert O. Townsend and Canyon Hills junior high schools, all of Chino Hills; Levi H. Dickey Elementary and Woodcrest Junior High, both in Ontario.
Bronze recognition was awarded to Cal Aero Preserve Academy, Chino High and Don Lugo High, all of Chino
