Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, who represents Chino, will hold his annual summer barbecue and open house today (July 20) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Aguiar Square, 13160 7th St., Chino.
The event will include food, music, activities, and booths by local entities.
State resources will be available.
A ceremony will be held to honor individuals and organizations in Mr. Rodriguez’s district that includes Pomona, Fontana, Ontario, and Montclair.
Mr. Rodriguez will honor the following from Chino: Leanora Foddrill as woman of the year, Sam Gutierrez as veteran of the year, the Chino Youth Boxing Club as non-profit of the year, and Los Portales as small business of the year.
