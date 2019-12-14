Fourteen-year-old Jordan Berkley and 16-year-old Karis Brown won the male and female overall titles in the 5K race and Lawrence Eastland, 16, and Brenda Brooke, 50, were the male and female winners in the 10K race at last Saturday’s Chino Valley YMCA Reindeer Romp races at Ayala Park in Chino.
The race is the first among the City of Chino’s Triple Crown events with the Run for Russ scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 and the Dairyaire event on Saturday, March 7.
Signups for the races are being accepted at racewire.com.
Nearly 400 runners competed in the 5K race and 50 took part in the 10K race on a wet course at Ayala Park.
The event featured dozens of runners in holiday costumes.
5K results
(top three runners by division)
Overall male
Jordan Berkley, 18:23; Don Nishioka, 19:15; Christopher Sanchez, 19:38.
Overall female
Karis Brown, 19:43; Isabella Kebenei, 20:22; Camila Trevino-Davila, 21:41.
Female 1-8
Camila Trevino-Davila, 21:41; Dakota Kline, 26:25; Angela Khalili-Borna, 30:06.
Male 1-8
Ethen Senn, 25:43; Daniel Lemus, 26:29; Chase Klump, 28:04.
Female 9-12
Isabella Kebenei, 20:22; Avery Bravo, 22:40; Audrey Hernandez, 23:35.
Male 9-12
Zane Van Regenmorter, 23:15; Austin Drown, 23:49; Andrew Torres, 23:54.
Female 13-19
Karis Brown, 19:43; Madison Bravo, 22:44; Izel Candia, 22:45.
Male 13-19
Jordan Berkley, 18:23; Christopher Sanchez, 19:38; Anthony Flores, 19:39.
Female 20-24
Christina Nampudakam, 38:43; Taylor DeKnikker, 46:39; Anya Wallace, 53:22.
Male 20-24
Brandon Rodriguez, 25:09; David Rivers, 26:14; Brandon Huang, 37:54.
Female 25-29
Rochelle Abich, 27:28; Catherine Pope, 29:06; Jessica Brazynetz, 32:25.
Male 25-29
David Castro, 25:50; Joseph Vanneman, 30:23; Cody Ruiz, 43:21.
Female 30-34
Megan Huston, 27:32; Annie Geffroy, 28:46; Alexandra Courtney, 30:11.
Male 30-34
Chris Pasich, 28:45; Fernando Mendoza, 29:02; Samuel Contreras, 34:19.
Female 35-39
Melanie Chambless, 25:23; Julie Arballo, 27:22; Patty Chavez, 30:39.
Male 35-39
Kevin Jackson, 29:41; Nicholas Cannis, 32:10; Adam Pohl, 35:24.
Female 40-44
Claudia Zamora, 26:29; Jennifer Bravo, 27:51; Tiffany Timothy, 28:12.
Male 40-44
Don Nishioka, 19:15; Josh Reger, 20:24; Christopher Kebenei, 20:41.
Female 45-49
Michele Diekmann, 29:27; Lori Lewis, 33:17; Anna Rivers, 34:19.
Male 45-49
Eddy Flores, 19:47; Steven Jackson, 27:01; Emanuel Silva, 27:29.
Female 50-54
Ellerie Ramos, 31:06; Tammy Cabrera, 34:00; Mary Wettish, 36:55.
Male 50-54
Jeff Bullock, 24:54; Tom Vogt, 26:59; Andrew Cruz, 28:32.
Female 55-59
Karen Korytowski, 32:59; Barbara Jimenez, 35:35; Rebecca Ballinger, 38:30.
Male 55-59
Edward Valizan, 23:48; Leon Abacherli, 26:45; Bobby Martinez, 34:42.
Female 60-64
Lynn Korytowski, 32:06; Lucia Peck, 34:12; Michelle Sohns, 36:20.
Male 60-64
Tom Duran, 20:32; Kirk Pasich, 26:33; Stubbie Barr, 27:40.
Female 65-69
Norma Bell, 26:30; Mary Gallup, 39:30; Raul Corona, 39:47.
Male 65-69
Peter Sohns, 38:01; Jim Bickel, 43:47; Bob Bribiesca, 55:27.
Female 70-74
Linda Baumann, 51:03; Yolanda Peterson, 51:41; Cheryl Koch, 55:39.
Male 70-74
John Thomas, 31:05; Dwight Baumann, 51:05; Henry Geffroy, 1:02:16.
Male 80-99
Earl Harding, 54:50.
10K results
Overall male
Lawrence Eastland, 38:04; Jeremy Woffard, 38:19; Robert Brooke, 41:33.
Overall female
Brenda Brooke, 53:26; Amalia Hernandez, 54:54; Mallory Miller, 55:43.
