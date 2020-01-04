Of approximately 1,200 new laws signed by Governor Newsom in 2019, here are a few that became effective on Jan. 1.
Workplace
The minimum wage in the state increases to $13 per hour for employers of more than 26 people. Minimum wage increases from $11 to $12 an hour at businesses with 26 or fewer employees.
The “Crown Law” bans workplace and school discrimination based on a person’s natural hairstyle or hair texture. Among the protected hairstyles are braids, twists and locks.
Employers must provide appropriate accommodations for nursing mothers to express breast milk. The accommodations must be close to the employee’s workstation, have electrical plugs and be free of intrusion. While California has had laws on the books that require employers to provide breaks for nursing mothers, they often had to use a restroom stall or closet to express breast milk.
Businesses with at least five employees are required to provide sexual harassment training within six months of an employee being hired and every two years after that.
Privacy
The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, the most stringent privacy law in the nation, gives consumers the right to request that Google, Facebook and other large companies disclose personal information collected about them by those businesses. The law also gives the public the right to reject the sale of their personal information and the right to request that that information be deleted.
Healthcare
All Californians are mandated to enroll in a health care plan or face penalties that would take effect when their taxes are filed in April 2021.
Eligible low-income adults ages 19 to 25 years old will receive Medicaid coverage regardless of immigration status.
Housing
AB 1482 puts an annual cap on rent increases by landlords at five percent plus inflation, but not above 10 percent total, until Jan. 1, 2030.
Under rules adopted in 2018 by the California Energy Commission, starting Jan. 1, all new single-family homes and multi-family complexes up to three stories in height must be constructed to generate solar electricity through panels typically placed on the home’s roof. The size of the system must be based on the home’s floor area square footage to meet the annual kilowatt-hour energy usage of the home.
Marriage
SB30 allows heterosexual couples to register as domestic partners instead of getting married. Previously, only heterosexual couples age 62 or older were allowed to register as domestic partners because of social security benefits. The new law is expected to help couples with combined higher incomes avoid the federal marriage tax penalty.
Human trafficking
Motel and hotel operators must provide training to their employees to help identify victims of human trafficking.
Dog parks
The state’s Department of Parks and Recreation has until July 1, 2020 to establish a list of state parks that allow dogs, including the specific areas allowing dogs and the total number of trail miles that are open to dogs.
Education
SB 419 bans schools from suspending students in fourth through eighth grades for disrupting school activities or defying teachers and administrators. Students in grades kindergarten through third were already protected from suspension for those reasons. The state plans to provide the same protection to high school students in 2025.
